Edward Costa, 90, of Dartmouth, formerly of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 18, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Ruth M. Costa (Perry) and the son of the late Joseph and Maria de Jesus Costa (Fontes). Edward served for two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. For many years, he was a foreman of the Fall River Water Department until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the Retired Fall River Municipal Employees Association. Edward was a former parishioner of the St. Anthony of Padua and, in his later years, the Holy Rosary church. Edward was an avid music lover and enjoyed singing and attending music events. He particularly enjoyed big band music of the forties and fifties, marching bands and popular music. He was also a sports enthusiast and was a life-long Yankees fan. As a younger man, he coached twilight league baseball. Edward also enjoyed history, as well as following current events and politics. His hobbies included gardening and playing cards. Edward was the beloved father of Deborah Courtemanche and her husband Thomas of Fall River, Edward J. Costa of Fall River, Michael Costa and his wife Cyndy of Dartmouth, and Laurie Costa and her wife Kathy Schulman of New Bedford; grandfather of Blake and Jason; great grandfather of Natasha and Jadin; brother of Elsie Medeiros of Falmouth and Joseph Costa, Jr. of Spring Hill Florida; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is also predeceased by a brother, Antone, and two sisters, Mary Beaulieu and Ida Pontes. The family would like to extend a most sincere thank-you to the loving care provided by his Assisted Living community, The Cottages at Dartmouth Village (formerly Brookdale) as well as New England Hospice. His funeral will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9:00 AM. Calling hours will take place on Wednesdy, April 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to New England Hospice, 190 Old Derby Street, Suite 304, Hingham, MA 02043 wwwsilvafaria.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary