Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Edward E. Roseberry


1943 - 2019
Edward E. Roseberry Obituary
Edward E. "Ed" Roseberry, 76, of Somerset, formerly of Fall River and Tiverton, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was the husband of Helen M. (Perry) Bernat-Roseberry. A graduate of Msgr. Prevost High School, Ed served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard as a Training NCO for a total of 28 years, retiring in 2000 as a Sergeant First Class. He later was employed by Auclair Funeral Home. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. Besides his wife of 19 years, Ed leaves two children, Pamela Rogers (husband Michael) of Plymouth and Brian Roseberry (wife Michelle) of Somerset; step-children Kristin Silva (husband Manny) of Somerset, Kerri Bernat of N.Y., and Craig Bernat of Indianapolis;13 grandchildren, Joshua and Benjamin Roseberry, Tryce Garrant and wife Jennifer, Nathan, Allison and Katherine Rogers, Jared and Jocelyn Silva, Nicole, Kendra and Connor Luibrand, Myles and Channing Bernat; a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Garrant; a brother-in-law, Tom Perry (wife Madeleine) of Somerset, a sister-in-law, Caroline Roseberry of Fall River; one niece and three nephews. He was the son of the late Henry and Lucille (LaForest) Roseberry and the brother of the late Robert Roseberry. A visitation will be held Saturday at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. with a funeral service at 6:00 P.M. Please omit flowers and consider a donation in Ed's memory to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Rd. Ste.120, Fairhaven, MA 02719. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
