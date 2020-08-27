Edward Fernandes

Edward Duarte Fernandes, 73, of Tiverton, RI passed away at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Mosteiros, St. Michael, Azores he was a son of the late Manuel and Capitolina (Ferreira) Fernandes. Mr. Fernandes served in the Unites States Marine Corps for five years, during the Vietnam War and later served 25 years in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He also worked as a Machinist at Huestis Machine Corporation in Bristol for 35 years, prior to retiring. Survivors include his sons: Kenneth Fernandes of Tiverton and Mark Arruda of Pennsylvania; his siblings: Mary Paulo of Fall River, Victor Fernandes of Swansea; 9 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; and his former wife: Marie Denise Van Cala of Tiverton; He was the father of the late Keith Fernandes and the brother of the late Antonio, Fernando, Herbert, and John Fernandes. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday at 8:30 A.M. at the Oliveira Funeral Home | Columbia St. Chapel, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 A.M. at Santo Christo Parish, Fall River, MA. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Friday from 5:00 | 8:00 P.M. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online guestbook available at www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
.