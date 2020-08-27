1/1
Edward Fernandes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Duarte Fernandes, 73, of Tiverton, RI passed away at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Mosteiros, St. Michael, Azores he was a son of the late Manuel and Capitolina (Ferreira) Fernandes. Mr. Fernandes served in the Unites States Marine Corps for five years, during the Vietnam War and later served 25 years in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He also worked as a Machinist at Huestis Machine Corporation in Bristol for 35 years, prior to retiring. Survivors include his sons: Kenneth Fernandes of Tiverton and Mark Arruda of Pennsylvania; his siblings: Mary Paulo of Fall River, Victor Fernandes of Swansea; 9 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; and his former wife: Marie Denise Van Cala of Tiverton; He was the father of the late Keith Fernandes and the brother of the late Antonio, Fernando, Herbert, and John Fernandes. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday at 8:30 A.M. at the Oliveira Funeral Home | Columbia St. Chapel, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 A.M. at Santo Christo Parish, Fall River, MA. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Friday from 5:00 | 8:00 P.M. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online guestbook available at www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Santo Christo Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral
08:30 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved