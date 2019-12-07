|
Edward Gendreau "Eddie" "U.E.", 65 of Swansea passed away unex- pectedly on December 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband and best fri- end of Renette (Durette) Gendreau for 45 years. He leaves a daughter Kathleen Medeiros of Swansea and her husband Jason and a son Kevin Gendreau of Cranston, RI and his wife Alison (Roberto) Gendreau. He was the beloved Pepere of four grandchildren Jason, Jenna, Ava and Ella. Edward was a graduate of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School and was an electrician prior to his retirement in 1990. He was the son of the late Noella (Ploude) and Armand Gendreau. He leaves two brothers, Leo of Lutz, Florida and Lucien of Fall River and a sister Yvette Machado of Warren, RI. He was also the brother of the late Armand Gendreau, Doris Lagasse, Cecile Amaral, Paul Gendreau and Jeannine Demers. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and two special neighbors, MaryAnne Tuttle and Pauline and Manuel Miranda. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Francis of Assisi, 530 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 1:00 | 4:00 PM. Contributions may be made in his honor to Center for Eye Research and Education (CERE), 50 Staniford St., suite 600, Boston, MA 02114. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 7, 2019