Deacon Edward J. Hussey, 72, of Somerset passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was the devoted husband of forty-nine years to Dorothy A. (Lubas) Hussey. Their love story began when they met at nineteen years old at a college mixer at Roseland Ballroom in Taunton. Ed was born in Providence, the son of the late James and Evelyn (Engstrom) Hussey. After graduating in 1965 from Mount Pleasant High School, Ed served his country by joining the Rhode Island National Guard, completing his basic training in Fort Knox, KY. Ed worked as an operations manager for American Tourister in Warren, Sippican in Marion and for fifteen years at Nordson EFD in East Providence, retiring in 2015. While working, Ed continued his education, earning his Bachelors and Masters degrees at Johnson and Wales University. He returned to Johnson and Wales in 2003 as an adjunct professor and taught for twelve years. Wanting to serve the Catholic Church and its people, he was ordained a permanent deacon in 1997 by Cardinal Sean OMalley into the Diocese of Fall River. In addition to serving as a deacon at St Patricks Church in Somerset, Ed was also a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He would regularly visit and volunteer at Rose Hawthorne Cancer Home in Fall River and the Ash Street jail in New Bedford. Survivors besides his wife are his two, beloved sons: Eric J. Hussey and his wife Prudence of Rehoboth; Aaron P. Hussey and his wife Lauren of Ashland; four grandchildren: Skyler, Amelia, William and Kira and a niece and nephew, Ellen and Daniel McSoley. Ed was the brother of the late Evelyn McSoley. Ed had a delightful personality; he was warm, generous, kindhearted and friendly. He made everyone feel instantly loved, valued and at ease. Ed enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, going on vacations and playing with his toys, a Harley Davidson Road King and a 76 Corvette. Many a fond evening were passed with his friends, smoking cigars, drinking Irish whiskey and talking about everything. Ever the poet and comedian, Ed gifted heartfelt and funny limericks to his friends and family on their birthdays. He always had the perfect joke for every situation. .His cherished cats, Madison, Ralphie, Garfield, Smokey and Midnight will miss the never ending supply of treats. Ed lived a full and happy life with no regrets. He said, "the best life ever". The family would like to thank Dr Marc Theroux for his many years of care and compassion for Ed. The family would also like to thank Dr Amanda Vest and the Cardiac Critical Care Unit for the wonderful care Ed received at Tufts Medical Center. Calling hours for Deacon Hussey will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4-7PM at Saint Patricks Church (306 South Street, Somerset). A Mass of Christian burial with a live service cast will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11AM at Saint Thomas More Church (386 Luther Avenue, Somerset). Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow at Saint Patricks Cemetery in Somerset. Facial coverings and social distancing regulations are required. Hathaway Funeral Home staff will guide all guests attending the visitation. The register book will only be available on Eds tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals (900 Buffinton Street, Somerset). Donations can be made in Eds memory to the Citizens for Citizens Food Pantry. 264 Griffin Street, Fall River, MA 02724. (www.cfcinc.org
).