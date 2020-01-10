|
Edward Eddie J. Nordeste, age 94, of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Dorothy Dot M. (Oldham) Nordeste to whom he has been married for the past 53 years. Born in Somerset, a son of the late John and Mary (Estrella) Nordeste, he was a lifelong resident of Somerset. He was a Veteran of the Unites States Navy Seabees 139th Battalion serving during WWII, stationed in Okinawa. A charter member of the VFW Post 8500, Somerset, he also belonged to the Somerset and Swansea Sportsman Club. Mr. Nordeste, a life-long member of the Teamsters Union, worked for Pacific Oil and Keyes Oil for many years before retiring. He enjoyed his summer home in New Hampshire, hunting and especially family gatherings In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Karen Nordeste and her companion Paulo of Fall River, Cindy Mello and her husband Gary of Somerset, Nancy Sullivan and her husband Barry of Somerset, Trish Sullivan and her husband Jud of Somerset and Paul Gariepy and his wife Karen of Swansea; two sisters, Anne Wilson of Texas and Olive Souza of Somerset; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Ricky Gariepy and brother of the late Mary Vincent, Delores Sousa, Manuel, John, Alfred, Daniel and Frank Nordeste. His Funeral will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:00AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. John of God Church, 1036 Brayton Ave., Somerset. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box, 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or garysinisefoundation.org. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 10, 2020