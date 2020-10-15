Edward J. Piszcz (82) of Somerset passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born in Fall River, son of the late Andrew and Blanche (Misek) Piszcz. He was a lifelong resident of Fall River before moving to Somerset in 1973. He graduated from Durfee High School in 1955. He joined the Air Force. Edward was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Parish, Fall River, MA. He was a member of the Krakowian Dancers group and he enjoyed making pierogis for the church. Edward was a Life Member of the Carpenters Union #1305 and Past Trustee; Post Commander of the Polish American War Veterans of Fall River; Past State Commander of the Polish American Veterans of Massachusetts; Finance Officer of t he War Veterans Council of Fall River; Secretary of the Tadeusz Kosciuszko Men's Club; President of the Friends of Poland; and Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans
. He also enjoyed Fishing, Gardening and playing the Violin. He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Lehn, New Mexico and his son Edward Piszcz Jr, and wife Christine from Westport, MA, and 3 Grandchildren; Sarah Bavoux, Emily Lehn and Spencer Paiva and many nieces and nephews. His wife Joyce (Jakowiec) Piszcz. died in 2003. He leaves a Sister Josephine (Piszcz) Pytel and a Brother Andrew Piszcz, Jr. both of Fall River. He also leaves behind his lady friend Dianne Wasielewski, from Webster, MA. His sister Wanda (Piszcz) Zwolenski died in 2014. Calling Hours are Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. | 8:00 P.M. at the Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway, Fall River. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at the Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus Church, 36 Rockland Street, Fall River, MA at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River, MA. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Anne's Hospital and Accent Care for their stellar care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: D.A.V.
#9, P.O.Box 1614, Fall River, MA 02720. Please place "For the Veterans Kitchen" in the memo of the check you send. COVID 19 requirements will be in place. www.boykomemorial.com
.