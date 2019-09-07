|
Edward Joaquin, 95, of Fall River, Ma passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. Born October 12, 1923, Edward is predeceased by his parents, Antone and Amelia (Farinha) Joaquin, and his brother Mario and sister, Celeste Oliveira. Edward, a devoted family man, is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Belmira (Soares) Joaquin, and sons, Thomas and Alan. Edwards early years were spent helping to run the family bakery, Lucky Loaf, on Rodman Street in Fall River. At sixteen he met and fell in love with a young girl named Myra who came in often to buy bread and whose family lived above the bakery. They were married on a bakery holiday on July 4, 1951, and enjoyed 68 years of marriage, raising their two sons on Ray Street in Fall River and filling their home with family, friends, and piano music. Edward attended Durfee High School and enlisted in the United States Navy as an Aviation Machinists Mate, assigned to USN aviation forces in the Pacific. After the war and the sale of the family business, Edward joined the Fall River Fire Department and served the city for over twenty years, retiring in the 1980s. He was also a member of the Holy Name Parish. Ed lived a happy and healthy life and passed from this world with a full heart and gratitude for a life well lived. Always with a twinkle in his eye and some mischief or a card trick to share, Ed enjoyed music, dancing, storytelling, kale soup, clam boils, and was a devoted sports fan of the Boston based teams. Into his nineties, Edward stayed fit by jogging and weight training daily and helping fellow residents at Brookdale Sakonnet Bay in Tiverton, RI. In addition to wife, Myra, and sons Thomas and Alan (Mary), Ed is survived by nieces, nephews and nine grandchildren, Kendra (Zac), Lucas, Jessica (Ivo), Sam, Emma, Phoebe, Rosemary, Teddy, Olivia, and great grandchild, Simon. His Funeral will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from the Silva-Faria Funeral home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass to be celebrated in Holy Name Church, Fall River at 11:00 AM. Visiting hours will take place on Sunday, September 8th from 5:00-8:00 PM. Private burial at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Leary Firefighters Foundation, online at: https://www.learyfirefighters.org/how-to-help/donate/make-a-one-time-donation/ or by mail: The Leary Firefighters Foundation 5 Hanover Square, Suite 2103 New York, NY 10004
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 7, 2019