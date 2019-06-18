|
Edward M. Camara, age 87, of Somerset, passed away on Friday June 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Maria A. (Botelho) Camara and son of the late Jose M. and Virginia (Correia) Camara. Edward was a U.S. Korean War Army Veteran and a warehouse man for James Ferrera & Sons. He was also a member of the Royal Travelers, and the American Legion of Westport and enjoyed meeting the guys for coffee every morning. He is survived by his nephews: Richard Camara Sr. (wife Claudette) of Dartmouth, Kenneth Camara (wife Madde) of Somerset, niece: Christine Bancroft (husband Wayne), of Warren RI, and several great nieces and great nephews. He was also the brother of the late Joseph, Arthur, Antone and Maria Camara, and Olivia Arruda. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Friday, June 21st here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Patricks Church, Somerset at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Thursday, June 20th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on June 18, 2019