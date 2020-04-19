|
|
Edward P. Rita, 95, a longtime resident of Somerset and Swansea, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Country Gardens Nursing Center, Swansea. He was the husband of the late Delores (Mello) Rita. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Manuel Rita and Antonia (Perreira) Rita, he worked as a carpenter much of his life. During WWII he served with the US Army in Europe during the final phases of the war. He is survived by a son, Edward P. Rita, Jr. of Somerset; a daughter, Linda S. Priester of Fall River; four grandchildren, Nicholas Priester, Melissa Verhaegan, Edward P. Rita, III, and Heather Riat; also four great grandchildren. Services held privately with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathaway funerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2020