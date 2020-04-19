The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Rita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. Rita

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward P. Rita Obituary
Edward P. Rita, 95, a longtime resident of Somerset and Swansea, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Country Gardens Nursing Center, Swansea. He was the husband of the late Delores (Mello) Rita. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Manuel Rita and Antonia (Perreira) Rita, he worked as a carpenter much of his life. During WWII he served with the US Army in Europe during the final phases of the war. He is survived by a son, Edward P. Rita, Jr. of Somerset; a daughter, Linda S. Priester of Fall River; four grandchildren, Nicholas Priester, Melissa Verhaegan, Edward P. Rita, III, and Heather Riat; also four great grandchildren. Services held privately with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathaway funerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Download Now