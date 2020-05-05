|
Edwin Alvares Sr., 94, of Westport, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Mary (DeSouto) Alvares. Born in Fall River, son of the late Manuel and Mary S. (Souza) Alvares, he had been a longtime resident of Westport. A veteran of WWII, he served his country in the United States Navy. Prior to retirement, he was the foreman for the Poultry Department at Bristol County Agricultural High School. He was a Communicant of St. George Church and a member of the American Legion, James Morris Post #145, both of Westport. He enjoyed golfing and gardening but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include a son: Ronald Alvares and his wife Judy of Westport; 2 daughters: Marlene Cabral and her husband John of Somerset and Pamela Alvares of Westport; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Edwin Alvares, Jr. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date, please check the funeral home website for this future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 5, 2020