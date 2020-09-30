1/1
Edwina L. Rocha
Edwina L. (Neves) Rocha passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 101 at Clifton Nursing Home. Born in Taunton she was the daughter of the Joseph and Maria (Lima) Neves and after relocating to Somerset she was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Rocha Jr. She leaves her loving children: Joanne Rocha, and Michael Rocha both of Somerset, as well as several nieces, nephews and godchildren. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, October 2nd here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Thursday, October 1st from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
