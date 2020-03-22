|
Eileen Cordeiro Moniz Age 89, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020 surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of Gene Moniz. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Cordeiro Jr and Beatrice (Mello) Cordeiro. She was the owner of the former Lees House of Beauty and Jacks Family Variety of Somerset. Along with her husband she is survived by her daughter Janet Lee Coelho of Dighton; brother William Cordeiro of Somerset; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by her daughter Linda Jean Desmarais and her sister Theresa Cordeiro Cabral. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. www.rogersfuneral.com .
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 22, 2020