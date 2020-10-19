1/1
Eileen Desrosiers
Eileen "Lee" (Santos) Desrosiers, age 82, passed away on Thursday October 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (August) Santos, and wife of the late Albert A. Desrosiers. She enjoyed playing the violin, was a Girl Scout Leader, and an experienced competitive shooter at the Fall River Rod & Gun Club where the family went camping. She is survived by her daughters: Ellen Medeiros (husband A.J. Carroll), and Laurie Cooper, sister: Florinda "Bunny" Perry, grandchildren: Tabitha Medeiros, and Andrew Cooper, great grandson Noah Vilela, and several nieces and nephews. Her calling hours will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Wednesday, October 21st from 4-7 P.M. Cremation to follow. www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
