Eileen Desrosiers

Eileen "Lee" (Santos) Desrosiers, age 82, passed away on Thursday October 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (August) Santos, and wife of the late Albert A. Desrosiers. She enjoyed playing the violin, was a Girl Scout Leader, and an experienced competitive shooter at the Fall River Rod & Gun Club where the family went camping. She is survived by her daughters: Ellen Medeiros (husband A.J. Carroll), and Laurie Cooper, sister: Florinda "Bunny" Perry, grandchildren: Tabitha Medeiros, and Andrew Cooper, great grandson Noah Vilela, and several nieces and nephews. Her calling hours will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Wednesday, October 21st from 4-7 P.M. Cremation to follow. www.rogersfuneral.com
