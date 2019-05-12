|
Eileen (Malloy) Gallagher, 90, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Fall River, MA and West Roxbury, MA passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Eileen retired from the Boston Public School system where she was a teacher, specialist and administrator for many years. She earned advanced degrees in Education from the University of Massachusetts. After leaving Boston, Eileen relocated to Fort Lauderdale and enjoyed continuing her career as an Educational Consultant to Florida Atlantic University. Eileen is survived by her children, Ellenmarie Rhone and her husband Kevin, Daniel Gallagher Jr. and his wife Margaret, Pamela Gallagher and her partner Jim Leaverton, Patrick Gallagher and his wife Theresa, grandchildren Brian Rhone, Matthew Rhone, Jennifer Cravedi, Ryan Gallagher, great-grandchild Hadley Rhone, her brother Dr. John Malloy of Fall River and many loving nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Dennis P. and Ellen (Wilkinson) Malloy and the sister of the late William, Dennis and Cletus Malloy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated May 14th at 10am at St. Mary's Cathedral at 327 Second St. Fall River, MA. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fall River. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral on May 14th from 8:30am to 9:30am at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 South Main St, Fall River, MA In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Portsmouth Abbey School, 285 Cory's Lane Portsmouth,RI 02871 or . 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book is available at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 12, 2019