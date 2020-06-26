Eileen Margaret Orlando, June 23, 2020..Our mother was born on July 13, 1945 in the Bronx, New York. She attended Irvington High School in Irvington, New York and she graduated in 1963. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Frank Orlando, and they began a love story that spanned nearly 60 years. Frank and Eileen married in 1965 and they started a family shortly thereafter. Kim was born first, followed by Frank Jr. and Chris. Our dad was employed many years by K-Mart and his career progression led to many moves. Ultimately, they made their home in St. Albans, West Virginia in 1973 where they raised their children. Our mothers job was taking care of her family and she was the absolute best at what she did. She cared deeply for her children and for her devoted husband and it showed not just by her words, but by her actions. She sat through countless baseball games, swim meets, basketball games, band concerts, soccer games and any other activity in which her kids participated. At Billy Dunn field, where her kids played little league baseball, everyone always wanted to know when it was Eileens turn to bring the hot dog chili. She was quite the cook. Mom loved the beach, looking for sea shells, good food, and shopping but most of all, her family. One of the greatest gifts our mother gave us was loving our Dad. The example they set for all of us has carried on in our own lives with our own families. They were model parents, great citizens and even better people. As with all moms, a piece of us left with her but she will live within us forever and ever. As we grew older and had kids of our own, Eileen became Grandma to Chris and his wife Haley and Jamie (Kim and Tom Williams) and to Dominic and Dylan (Frank Jr. and Holly). She has a great grandchild (Cora) and another due in January 2021. Preceding our mom in death were her parents, Arthur and Ruth Slattery. She has a sister, Gail Freedman, of Greenbrae, California. Kim and her husband Tom live in South Charleston, West Virginia. Frank Jr. and his wife Holly, live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their youngest son, Chris, lives in Washington D.C. If you were lucky enough to be one of Eileens friends, you know how spirited, loyal, funny and caring she was. And to all who helped with our Moms care these last couple years, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Lastly, for any of you who may venture to our parents house to visit with our Dad, you can now leave your shoes on when you walk in the house! Rest well Mom. Your job here is done and you did a fantastic job. We love you. Due to the COVID 19 crisis, there will be no service. At a later date her remains will be taken to West Virginia where she will be interred. Waring-Sullivan Homes of Memorial Tribute is servicing the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 26, 2020.