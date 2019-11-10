Home

Eileen (Carvalho) Martin, 94, of Westport, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late Ernest G. Martin. Mrs. Martin was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Manuel J. and Mathilda (Costa) Carvalho and had been a longtime resident of Westport. Prior to her retirement, she was the Treasurer for the Town of Westport. She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church. Westport. Survivors include her daughter: Gail Martin of Westport; 2 grandchildren: Abigail I. Martin and Chari Hurley; a great-granddaughter: Julia Grace Hurley; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Robert M. Martin and sister of the late Evelyn Rocha and Raymond Carvalho. Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, Westport at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Wednesday, at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the Mass. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River, MA 02720. For directions or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 10, 2019
