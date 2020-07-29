Elaine P. Blair, age 79, passed peacefully at home away on July 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis K. Blair. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Ludovina (Lima-Ponte) Krauzyk. Elaine loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She worked for Deknetal and Sarama Lighting for many years. Elaine is survived by her children Edward Blair, Star Blair, Christine Blair-Cyr (husband Louis) and Lee James Blair (wife Patricia), all of Fall River; siblings John Krauzyk, Adam Krauzyk and Madeline Sale. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Cathy Jordan, Thaddeus, Henry and Ronald Krauzyk. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Friday, July 31st with extended calling hours from 8:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
