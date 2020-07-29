1/
Elaine P. Blair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine P. Blair, age 79, passed peacefully at home away on July 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis K. Blair. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Ludovina (Lima-Ponte) Krauzyk. Elaine loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She worked for Deknetal and Sarama Lighting for many years. Elaine is survived by her children Edward Blair, Star Blair, Christine Blair-Cyr (husband Louis) and Lee James Blair (wife Patricia), all of Fall River; siblings John Krauzyk, Adam Krauzyk and Madeline Sale. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Cathy Jordan, Thaddeus, Henry and Ronald Krauzyk. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Friday, July 31st with extended calling hours from 8:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved