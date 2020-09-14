Elaine Paula (Pavent) Reilly, age 88, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of the late Hugh F. Reilly, Jr. Born in Fall River on August 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Zimna) Pavent. Elaine was a 1950 graduate of Mount St. Mary Academy where she made many lifelong friends. Elaine was known for her impeccable sense of style and modeled for several area specialty stores. She was also a talented artist and produced beautiful paintings that will be forever cherished. In 1953 Elaine wed the love of her life and for 63 years together they shared a marriage filled with faith, love and happiness. Elaine made every holiday and family gathering special for all. She established traditions that will continue to be honored for generations to come . Her signature dishes will be greatly missed. Elaine found joy in shopping, cooking, and lunch dates with friends but the greatest of all was time spent with family. She was also a member of the Holy Name Womens Guild and the Sacred Heart Seniors. She is survived by 6 children; Hugh F. Reilly, III and his wife Phyllis of Quincy, Ellen L. Bjornson of Somerset, Thomas P. Reilly of Fall River, Andrew J. Reilly and his wife Christine of Randolph, Jeffrey J. Reilly of Fall River and Joseph J. Reilly and his wife Melanie of Somerset, one brother; Theodore Pavent of Lincoln, NB, 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by her brother, Edward Pavent. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to, St. Annes Shrine Preservation Society, 818 Middle St., Fall River, MA 02721. Elaines funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
