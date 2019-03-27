|
|
Elda (Canario) Amaral age 91, of Somerset passed away on Monday, March 25th, 2019 at Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Home Center. She was the beloved wife of George Amaral for 72 years. Born in Fall River she was the daughter of the late Lucardia (Ventura) and Manuel Canario. She was raised in Sao Miguel Acores and Fall River MA and attended Sacred Heart Academy. Elda worked for Louis Hand Curtain Co for 43 years where she was known for her work ethic, smile and fun-loving personality. She was a member of the choir, Holy Rosary Society and a parishioner of Saint John of Gods for the past 60 years. In 1961 she was the Safe Boat Queen of the US Coast Guard and featured in the Bristol 4th of July Parade. Elda was a member of the Royal Travelers Club for 26 years, loved entertaining, her home water front view and most importantly spending time with her family. She is survived by loving husband, George: sister, Natalie Litos (husband Anthony), sister-in law Delores Viera (husband Larry) and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who affectionately knew her as Nina. She was also the sister of the late John Canario and Ophelia Moniz. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Friday from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 220 North Main St Natick Ma 01760. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 27, 2019