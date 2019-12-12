The Herald News Obituaries
|
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Resources
Eleanor Jerome Obituary
Eleanor (Hartnett) Jerome, age 81, of Tiverton, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Sakonnet Bay Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Lido Jerome. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Anna (Noga) Hartnett. She was an Antique Dealer in Westport and worked as a Telephone Operator for many years. A skilled poker player, she enjoyed visiting Twin River and Foxwoods Resort and Casinos. She also enjoyed wintering in Naples, Florida and dining out on Sundays. She is survived by twenty-one nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frances Duffy, Rosemary Wilkie and Richard, Owen, Robert and Donald Hartnett. Her visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:30AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by her funeral service at 10:30AM. Burial in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. For tributes or directions: www.waring-suillivan.com.
Published in The Herald News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
