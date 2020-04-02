|
Eleanor Marie McGill formerly of the 500 block of Warhawk Road Chesapeake, Virginia, died March 28, 2020. She was born January 24, 1927 in New Bedford, MA to the late James J. Higgins and Catherine Logan Higgins of Fall River, MA. Eleanor is preceded in death by Francis J. McGill, her husband of fifty-three years and her sister, Mary E. Fermental of Medford, MA. She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters and a son, Jane M. Miller and husband Stephen of Memphis, Tennessee, Elizabeth A. Johnson and husband Douglas of Stafford, Virginia, Andrea M. Reddinger and husband Hans of Severna Park, Maryland and James McGill of Chesapeake, Virginia. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine H. Osterman of Ashfield, MA. Mrs. McGill has nine grandchildren: Kyle Fuller; Patrick, Sean Catherine and Clare Johnson; Jean Paul, Brendan, Andrew and Jacques Reddinger. Eleanor was a graduate of the Academy of the Sacred Hearts and the Union Hospital School of Nursing in Fall River. She also attended Boston University School of Nursing. Eleanor was active in school, community and church work. At Prince of Peace Catholic Church, she was a member of the early Womens Club and the choir, taught Christian formation classes, and later belonged to the Grand Group. In 1988, Eleanor was presented with the Good Samaritan Award by the Catholic Family and Childrens Service of Portsmouth, Virginia. She held office in Church Women United, the Great Bridge Food Closet, Community Resource Network of Chesapeake, delivered Meals on Wheels and worked for sixteen years with the Chesapeake Walk for Hunger. There will be a private interment in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. A public memorial mass of the Resurrection will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 2, 2020