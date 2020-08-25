1/
Eleanor R. L'Heureux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Rose LHeureux, 90, of Westport, wife of Gilbert J. LHeureux, died at home on August 22, 2020. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Frances (Tokarz) Drzal. She worked as a bookkeeper for Pediatric Associates for 20 years. She also worked for The List Finance Company for 10 years. A strong woman of faith, Ellie was a communicant of St. Stanislaus parish and was a member of St. Louis Church, before its closing, where she was Eucharistic minister, and volunteered in the kitchen for bingo. She was a member of St. Louis St. Vincent de Paul Society for twenty years. She was involved in the Cursillo movement. She was a member of the first Diocesan Parish Council that was formed by Bishop OMalley for five years. 'Lodzie' was devoted to her high school sweetheart, and they were inseparable. They were happily married for sixty-seven years. She is survived by three sons, James LHeureux and his wife Ann, of Fall River, Paul LHeureux and his wife Renee of Westport, MA, and David LHeureux and his wife, Kristen of Burlington, NC; a daughter, Jean Kenney and husband Richard, of Rehoboth, MA; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jean Drzal, Ann Drzal, Julia Stasiowski, Sue Petres, Edward Drzal, Michael Drzal, all of Fall River, Joseph Drzal of Warren, RI, and Mary Stanley of Providence, RI. Eleanor was a wonderful, loving Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She cared for her family beyond measure and loved spending time with them. She felt incredibly blessed to watch her family grow. She and her husband Gil lived on Middle Street for over 60 years where they raised their family. When the kids grew up and got married she hosted weekly spaghetti nights, which all would attend. The 4th of July cookout was a highlight of every summer with the fireworks across the street at Kennedy Park. She was a great sports fan and loved cheering on the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox (plus, whoever was beating the Yankees). She enjoyed telling a good joke, family game time, making pierogis for the St. Stanislaus festival, and going on all the fun outings with the St. Stanislaus Seniors. Her funeral will be held Wednesday August 26 at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St.Stanislaus Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Stanislaus School, 37 Rockland St. Fall River, MA 02724. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved