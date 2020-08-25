Eleanor Rose LHeureux, 90, of Westport, wife of Gilbert J. LHeureux, died at home on August 22, 2020. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Frances (Tokarz) Drzal. She worked as a bookkeeper for Pediatric Associates for 20 years. She also worked for The List Finance Company for 10 years. A strong woman of faith, Ellie was a communicant of St. Stanislaus parish and was a member of St. Louis Church, before its closing, where she was Eucharistic minister, and volunteered in the kitchen for bingo. She was a member of St. Louis St. Vincent de Paul Society for twenty years. She was involved in the Cursillo movement. She was a member of the first Diocesan Parish Council that was formed by Bishop OMalley for five years. 'Lodzie' was devoted to her high school sweetheart, and they were inseparable. They were happily married for sixty-seven years. She is survived by three sons, James LHeureux and his wife Ann, of Fall River, Paul LHeureux and his wife Renee of Westport, MA, and David LHeureux and his wife, Kristen of Burlington, NC; a daughter, Jean Kenney and husband Richard, of Rehoboth, MA; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jean Drzal, Ann Drzal, Julia Stasiowski, Sue Petres, Edward Drzal, Michael Drzal, all of Fall River, Joseph Drzal of Warren, RI, and Mary Stanley of Providence, RI. Eleanor was a wonderful, loving Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She cared for her family beyond measure and loved spending time with them. She felt incredibly blessed to watch her family grow. She and her husband Gil lived on Middle Street for over 60 years where they raised their family. When the kids grew up and got married she hosted weekly spaghetti nights, which all would attend. The 4th of July cookout was a highlight of every summer with the fireworks across the street at Kennedy Park. She was a great sports fan and loved cheering on the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox (plus, whoever was beating the Yankees). She enjoyed telling a good joke, family game time, making pierogis for the St. Stanislaus festival, and going on all the fun outings with the St. Stanislaus Seniors. Her funeral will be held Wednesday August 26 at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St.Stanislaus Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Stanislaus School, 37 Rockland St. Fall River, MA 02724. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
