Elfriede (Elfie) G. Burkett, 82 of Dover, NH passed away on Friday, July, 3, 2020 wiith her Daughter by her side. Born in Germunden, Germany on April 17,1938. She was the sixth of seven children. 5 Brothers & one Sister. On April 19, 1962 she married her beloved husband Alfred D. Burkett of Fall River, MA. Who was serving in the U.S. Armed Forces stationed in Germany. Later that year they moved to Fall River, MA. Elfriede was predeceased by her Husband Alfred after 29 years of marriage. In 2016 she moved to Dover, NH to be closer to her family while she struggled with illness until her passing. Elfie is survived by her Daughter Andrea and her Son-In-Law Michael, her beloved only Grandchild Samantha Hichens and her younger Brother Erwin Franz. She will be truly missed.



