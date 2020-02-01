|
Elias M. Souza, age 88, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Carvalho Grove Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Mary Gloria (daCosta) Souza. He was the owner and operator of Souzas Landscaping for 40 years before retiring. His visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30 | 10:30 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. John of God Church, 1036 Brayton Ave., Somerset. Entombment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 1, 2020