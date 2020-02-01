The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 675-1495
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of God Church
1036 Brayton Ave
Somerset, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elias Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elias M. Souza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elias M. Souza Obituary
Elias M. Souza, age 88, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Carvalho Grove Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Mary Gloria (daCosta) Souza. He was the owner and operator of Souzas Landscaping for 40 years before retiring. His visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30 | 10:30 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. John of God Church, 1036 Brayton Ave., Somerset. Entombment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elias's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
Download Now