Eliseu P. Amaral, age 87, of Westport, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital. He was the husband of Emanuelina J. (Faria) Amaral to whom he has been married for the past 66 years. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal, a son of the late Eliseu P. Mello and Silvana Amaral, he immigrated to the United States in 1955. Educated in Portugal, he served in the Portuguese Army for four years. Very patriotic, he was a proud supporter of all Veterans. Mr. Amaral worked as a Supervisor for L.G. Difileece Construction for many years. Well known in the business community, he and his wife owned and operated Amarals Bakery. After retirement, he served his community as a crossing guard for the Fall River School Department and was recognized as "Crossing Guard of the Year." Well loved by students and faculty. He was an active member of Christ the Rock Church, where he served as a Deacon and on the Board of Directors. An avid car and motorcycle enthusiast, his many hobbies included boating, fishing and gardening. His favorite times spent were with his friends and family. Mr. Amaral was loved by all and will be missed. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters: Judith A. Reed and her husband John Reed Jr. of Dartmouth, Deborah A. Amaral and her husband Dennis of Dighton, Catherine M. "Queen" Silva and her husband Pastor John "Jack" Silva of Fall River, Elaine M. Lindo and her husband Paul of Fl; sister, Ilda Piteira of Lisbon; twelve grandchildren, Jason Abreau, John Reed III, Luke and Donna Reed, Angela McMullen, Jessica Amaral-Miri, Nathaniel Amaral, Erica Canavan, Rebecca Silva-Marques, Adam, Elijah and Hannah Lindo, seventeen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Octavio, Edeberto, Edward and Alda Amaral. His Funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:00AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to the Mission Fund, c/o Christ the Rock Church, 414 Rock St., Fall River, MA 02720. Burial private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 21, 2020