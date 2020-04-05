|
Elizabeth A. (Kennedy) Cooper, age 79, of Fall River, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Cooper, Jr. and Richard S. Thibault. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Everett A. and Evelyn (Lavoie) Kennedy. Elizabeth graduated from B. M. C. Durfee High School in 1959 and went on to work as an Administrator for the City of Fall River for over 25 years. Elizabeth loved to quilt, sew, garden and craft. She also enjoyed the beach, especially while living in Melbourne, FL for ten years before returning to her hometown. She is survived by her beloved children; Kerry A. Cooper of Fall River, Colleen F. Cooper and her significant other, Michael G. Lewis of Fall River and Tracy L. Cooper and her significant other, John Rodrigues of Swansea, one sister; Margaret L. Nogueira of Fall River, one step-daughter; Donna Cabral of Fall River, three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter as well as several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased by her siblings; Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Willard. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral service and burial will be private for immediate family. A public memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. Donations to: Women & Infants Online Giving https://www.womenandinfants .org/ways-to-give/donate.cfm Designation towards Program in Womens Oncology, in memory of Elizabeth (Betty) Cooper. Her arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, Somerset. For online tributes: www. waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 5, 2020