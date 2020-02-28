Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery

Elizabeth DiCorpo


1922 - 2020
Elizabeth Liz DiCorpo, born September 26, 1922 died on February 13, 2020 at the Villages Hospice House, The Villages, Florida. Formerly a resident of Fall River, MA , she most currently resided at Elan Spanish Springs Assisted Living, Lady lake, FL. Elizabeth, a widow formerly married to deceased Armand Jake DiCorpo a WW II veteran and also a native of Fall River. She leaves her only son Ted married to Josephine Ferreira DiCorpo of Somerset and three grandchildren Jeffrey and Phillip DiCorpo and Melissa Barfield along with three great grandchildren Zachary Barfield, Adriana and Olivia DiCorpo. Elizabeth, was born to first generation Italian parents Maria Pasenda (Naples) and Michael Micco (Milan) and was the second youngest of ten children; three boys and seven sisters all deceased. She worked for many years for a mens clothing manufacturer and retired as a cosmetician at Cherry & Webb, Fall River. An anniversary Celebration of Life for both Elizabeth and Jake DiCorpo will take place May 29, 2020, 2:30 PM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 28, 2020
