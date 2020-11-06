Elizabeth Ferreira LaFontaine, 62, died Nov 2, 2020 in the presence of husband George at home. No wake nor funeral services will be held. Funeral arrangements will be with Ott and Lee Funeral Home, 1360 N Government St, Brandon, MS 39042 Elizabeth will be cremated and ashes interred at Crestview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1106 Star Rd, Brandon, MS 39042. Special intentions will be offered at the regular 8 AM Mass on November 22, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church, 5971 Hwy 25, Flowood, MS 39232 and another in Fall River, MA area TBD. Mrs. LaFontaine was born on Feb 26, 1958 in Tiverton, RI area, the daughter of Victor and Emma (Medeiros) Ferreira. She retired from Region 8 Mental Health Service in Brandon, MS after 7 years due to complications from endometrial cancer. A faithful Catholic, Mrs. LaFontaine was a communicant of St Paul Catholic Church, Flowood, MS for 7 years and a former parishioner of St Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church in North Dighton, MA. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by first husband Jay Kozel, a sister Irene Ferreira Langlais and brother Victor Ferreira. She will be most remembered as a caring and faithful spouse, a loving mother and grandmother as well as a faithful friend to countless others. Mrs. LaFontaine is survived by her husband of 40 years George J. LaFontaine, a daughter Nicole LaFontaine Constantino and her husband Paulo, a son Christopher G LaFontaine and his wife Nicole Bourassa and a son Sean P. LaFontaine and his wife Stefanie Bonalewicz. She is survived by 7 grandchildren being Abigael and Kamryn Constantino, Emma, Evan and Danielle LaFontaine and Connor and Joan LaFontaine. She is also survived by a sister Judy Ferreira and husband George Ostapow, Sam Ferreira and wife Debbie and a brother Bobby Ferreira. A very special thanks goes out to the staff of Traditions Health Hospice, especially to Shea Liggett, RN. A very special thanks goes out to the many friends who assisted her husband with the care of Elizabeth with special recognition to Billy Jo and Paul Byrne, Cathy Mansell, Pat Thompson, Cheryl Marsh and Donna Logan. In lieu of flowers donations can be graciously made to the St. Paul Womans Guild of St Paul Catholic Church 5971 Hwy 25. Flowood, MS 39232 in the memory of Liz. Liz served as an active member and Secretary over the years. Funeral arrangements will be with Ott and Lee Funeral Home, N Government St, Brandon, MS 39042. You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com
.