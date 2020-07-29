Rev. Elizabeth Grace Watson, 78, a resident of Swansea for most of her life, passed away after a brief illness in St. Annes Hospital, Fall River on July 21, 2020. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late James T. Watson, Jr. and the late Marion (Holden) Watson, she earned a BA in English at Bucknell University, and a Master of Divinity from Andover Newton Theological Seminary. She was ordained to the Christian ministry in 1972. Elizabeth worked as an editor of religious materials at the headquarters of the American Baptist Churches in Valley Forge, PA during the early 70s and returned to the family home in Swansea and her home parish of First Baptist Church, Fall River as a member and eventually as the Director of Spiritual Development. In conjunction with the Our Lady of Peace Retreat Center in Narraganset, RI, she was certified as a spiritual director. Elizabeth also worked at the former Cherry, Webb & Touraine Department Stores in the North Dartmouth and the Swansea Malls, and became an accomplished artist who worked in oils and etchings. She is survived by a brother, James T. Watson, III of Blackstone, MA; and raised as a co-mother, Nicole Valcourt Conheeny of Portsmouth, RI. A memorial graveside service will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Oak Grove Cemetery, 765 Prospect St., Fall River, MA. All are welcome, though it is asked that mask and social distancing requirements be observed. Donations in her memory may be made to the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation at www.pmsf.org
