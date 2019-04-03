Elizabeth M. (Simons) Bandara, 92, affectionately known as "Church Nana", a life long resident of Fall River, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Manuel T. Bandara; and daughter of the late Robert Simons and the late Susannah (Cowell) Simons. Elizabeth was for many years a member of Third Baptist Church. She is survived by five daughters, Grace M. Rogers of Middletown, RI, Mary Bandara of Fall River, Edith E. Cabeceiras and her husband David of Tampa, FL, Suzanna J. Desrosiers and her husband "the late Bruce J. Desrosiers, Sheila A. Corriveau and her husband Wayne all of Fall River; a son, Manuel T. Bandara, Jr. of Swansea; a sister, Marie L. Charves of Fall River; twenty grandchildren; forty two great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Marie Simons, Pauline Schlemmer, Clara Jennings, and Grace Botelho. Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, with burial to follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 8AM to 11AM prior to the services. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary