Elizabeth McElroy

Elizabeth (Megna) McElroy, 83, of Fall River, wife of the late John F. McElroy, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Betty worked for many years in the tax assessor's office at the Fall River Government Center and police dispatcher for the City of Fall River for many years thereafter. She enjoyed Bingo, going to Foxwoods, playing cards and playing computer games. She enjoyed spending time with her family and made everyone feel welcome in her home. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. She leaves nine children, Linda Rodrigues, Debra Donovan, Michael McElroy (fianc Kimberly (Medeiros) Bret), Patrick McElroy, Nina Matton (husband Joe), Keith McElroy, Kerry McElroy, David McElroy (wife Joanne) and Nichole Garner; 21 grandchildren, Toni-Marie, Candida, Tiffany, Jack, Jonathan, Jordan, Michael, Joshua, Cassandra, Joey, Justin, Chris, Falyn, Shannon, Jennifer, Kory, Kaleb, Siera, David, Collin and Haley; many great-grandchildren; three siblings, Judy Phillips, Raymond Megna and David Megna and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late John McElroy, grandmother of the late Richard Donovan, sister of the late Michael Megna and the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Fitzpatrick) Megna. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 18 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fisherhouse.org to help veterans. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 28, 2020.