Elizabeth McHenry-Burdge

Elizabeth H. (Clark) McHenry- Burdge, age 92, of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Clifton Rehab and Nursing Center, Somerset. She was the wife of the late Warren P. Burdge and the former wife of the late Francis M. McHenry. Elizabeth (Betty) was a loving mother and compassionate caretaker. She was devoted to St. Jude and gave to those most in need. Betty Blue Eyes, as she was lovingly called, had a great sense of humor and positive outlook on life. Besides spending time with family and friends, she had a lifelong passion for learning. She also enjoyed reading, listening to music and going on Sunday afternoon rides. Being an avid animal lover, she volunteered at the Roseburg, OR, animal shelter from where she rescued her beloved dog Corky. Born in New Bedford, she was a daughter of the late James J. and Elizabeth M. (Cheetham) Clark. Elizabeth was a graduate of New Bedford High School, Union Hospital School of Nursing and Southern Oregon State University, where she earned her BSN. She had a rewarding 45-year career as a Registered Nurse. Prior to her retirement in 1991 from the VA Hospital in Roseburg, OR, she worked at the Union Hospital, where she was an ER nurse and a clinical supervisor and instructor for the Diman LPN Program. Elizabeth was the mother of Michael F. McHenry (wife Susan) of E. Taunton, Paul C. McHenry (wife Mary Ann) of Portland, OR, Elizabeth M. Doupe (husband Dr. Michael Doupe) of Marshfield, Anne Marie Petit (husband Thomas) of Berkley, Jean P. Carey of Somerset and Maureen R. Faires (husband Robert) of Wichita, KS. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Michael, her granddaughter Megan Carey Leary, and her siblings: Eleanor Desmond, Dorothy Matthews, Evelyn Babbitt and James A. Clark. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Donations in Elizabeths honor may be made to; Clifton Rehab Activities Department, 500 Wilbur Ave., Somerset, MA 02725 or to any Veterans organization of your choice. For an online tribute and to leave condolences, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com