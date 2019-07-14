|
Elizabeth Newcome, 63, of Fall River passed away July 7, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles Newcome. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth A. (Bradbury) Robidoux and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mrs. Newcome had worked as a dog trainer for the former Raynham/Taunton Dog Track for over 25 years before reti- ring in 2005. She was a com- municant of the former Immaculate Conception Church and was an avid dog lover and New England Sports fan. Above anything else, she loved her grandchildren dearly and found great enjoyment in spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughters: Jennifer Newcome and her fiance Steven Clark of Alvin, TX and Abbey Newcome and her fiance Patrick Sheerin of Fall River; her siblings: Patricia Lessard of Mansfield, Robert Robidoux of Fall River, George Robidoux of Fall River and Henry Robidoux of Plymouth; her grandchildren: Emmy Sheerin and Jacob Clark; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Brian Robidoux. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, July 16th at 8 AM from the South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723 followed by a Mass of ChristianBurial at 9 AM at Espirito Santo Church, Alden St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5 -8 PM. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on July 14, 2019