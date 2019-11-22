|
Ellen F. (Allen) Furtado, age 79, of Fairhaven and formerly of Swansea, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at CareOne, New Bedford, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Gerald Gerry A. Furtado. Her funeral will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by her funeral mass at 10:00 AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 GAR Hwy., Swansea. Visitation will be held Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the or P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. For full obituary/ tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 22, 2019