The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Thibault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen G. Thibault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen G. Thibault Obituary
Ellen G. (Goddu) Thibault, age 91, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late George R. Thibault to whom she was married 68 years before his passing in March. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Honorius and Dolores (Gagnon) Goddu she was raised in Swansea and lived in Westport for 64 years. After graduating at the top of her class from Joseph Case High School, Ellen married and became a stay at home Mom before going on to work as a medical secretary for many years. She was a communicant of St. Georges Church and was skilled at many crafts including knitting, sewing, cooking, needlepoint, painting ceramics and quilting. In addition she also enjoyed antiquing, visiting New Hampshire and being outdoors with her husband, George. She is survived by four children, Paul Thibault and his wife Joanne, Donald Thibault and his companion Patti Violette, Rosemary Ritz and her husband Gary and Sharon Callahan and her husband Mark; one sister, Suzanne Goddu; seven grandchildren, Christopher Thibault, Jason Thibault, Kerri Sanclemente, Katie Shannon, Benjamin Thibault, Emma Callahan and Alex Callahan, nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a daughter-in-law, Mary Thibault. She was the mother of the late Marc Thibault and sister of the late Raymond and Robert Goddu. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9:00 am from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am in St. Georges Church, 12 Highland Ave., Westport. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4:00 | 7:00 pm. Contributions in her honor may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Download Now