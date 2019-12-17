|
Ellen G. (Goddu) Thibault, age 91, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late George R. Thibault to whom she was married 68 years before his passing in March. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Honorius and Dolores (Gagnon) Goddu she was raised in Swansea and lived in Westport for 64 years. After graduating at the top of her class from Joseph Case High School, Ellen married and became a stay at home Mom before going on to work as a medical secretary for many years. She was a communicant of St. Georges Church and was skilled at many crafts including knitting, sewing, cooking, needlepoint, painting ceramics and quilting. In addition she also enjoyed antiquing, visiting New Hampshire and being outdoors with her husband, George. She is survived by four children, Paul Thibault and his wife Joanne, Donald Thibault and his companion Patti Violette, Rosemary Ritz and her husband Gary and Sharon Callahan and her husband Mark; one sister, Suzanne Goddu; seven grandchildren, Christopher Thibault, Jason Thibault, Kerri Sanclemente, Katie Shannon, Benjamin Thibault, Emma Callahan and Alex Callahan, nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a daughter-in-law, Mary Thibault. She was the mother of the late Marc Thibault and sister of the late Raymond and Robert Goddu. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9:00 am from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am in St. Georges Church, 12 Highland Ave., Westport. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4:00 | 7:00 pm. Contributions in her honor may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 17, 2019