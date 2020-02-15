The Herald News Obituaries
Ellsworth W. Fountain Obituary
Ellsworth Fountain, 100, a resident of Somerset for over 65 years, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in St. Annes Hospital. He was the husband of the late Rita (Jasmin) Fountain. Born in Plattsburg, NY, a son of the late Horace Fountain and the late Adelaide (Golden) Fountain, he lived in Cambridge, MA for a time before moving to Somerset. Al worked many years in the silversmith business of Taunton at both Reed & Barton and the former F.B. Rogers Co. He was a long time volunteer at the Somerset Historical Society, and a communicant of St. Patricks Church, Somerset. He is survived by three daughters, Janet St. Laurent and her husband Robert, Donna Gouveia and her husband Jordan, and Sandra Joynt and her husband Robert; a son, David Fountain and his girlfriend Dawn; four grandchildren, Heather, Greg, Michelle and Kevin; four great grandchildren, Alex, Isabella, Parker and Everett; also many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by six siblings, Gordon, Celesta, Otis, Thelma, Beulah, and Barbara. His funeral will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA, with a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patricks Church, South St., Somerset. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Monday 4-7 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Flowers welcome or donations to the at .
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 15, 2020
