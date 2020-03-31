|
Elvira Brilhante, age 96, passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Daniel Brilhante, and son of the late Antone and Maria (Estrella) Miranda. She enjoyed spening time with her friends and her family. She is survived by her sons: Arthur Miranda (wife Cheryl), and Bernard W. Miranda (wife Mary-Lou, grandchildren: Karen Miranda, Lynn Berube, and Matthew Miranda, great grandchildren: Ali and Benjamin Sigman and Alec Edward Miranda. She was also the mother of the late Daniel Brilhante Jr., and sister of the late Georgiana, Sadie, Antone, James, Manuel Miranda, Isabel Machado, Lena Souza and Mary Tabela. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 31, 2020