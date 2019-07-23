Home

Emanuel Souza
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Parish
951 Stafford Rd.
Fall River, MA
Emanuel Souza


1933 - 2019
Emanuel Souza Obituary
Emanuel Manny Souza age 86, of Fall River, passed away, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital with his loving family by his side. Mannys funeral will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:30AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Stafford Rd., Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior from 8:30AM to 9:30AM. Contributions in his honor can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1799 Pleasant, Fall River, MA 02723. For complete obit please visit www.boulefuneralhome.com. Online guestbook available.
Published in The Herald News on July 23, 2019
