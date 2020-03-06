|
Emanuelina J. (Faria) Amaral passed away unexpectedly at her residence Monday, March 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Eliseu P. Amaral to whom she was married for 66 years. Born in Sao Miguel, Acores, a daughter of the late Manuel and Alzira de Faria, she immigrated to Fall River, Ma in 1951 and made her home in Westport. Entrepreneur, founder and owner of Amarals Bakery, she was the first to introduce Portuguese sweetbread to the community. A member of Christ the Rock she was considered by all a pillar of the church. She served as President of the Womens Ministry where she passionately taught the Word of God and affected many lives. She was known for her elegant fashion, grace and dignity. She is survived by four daughters, Judith A. Reed and her husband John Jr. of Dartmouth, Deborah A. Amaral and her husband Dennis of Dighton, Catherine M. Silva and her husband John Jack of Fall River and Elaine M. Lindo and her husband Paul of Florida; one sister, Adriana Ferreira; four brothers, Iladatro DeFaria, Emanuel Faria, Norman Faria and Eleuterio Faria; twelve grandchildren, Jason Abreau, John Reed III, Luke Reed, Donna Reed, Angela McMullen, Jessica Amaral-Miri, Nathaniel Amaral, Erica Canavan, Rebecca Silva-Marques, Adam Lindo, Elisha Lindo and Hannah Lindo; seventeen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Humberto Faria. Her legacy will be etched into the hearts of the numerous lives she touched. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by burial in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Relatives and Friends invited. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 | 8:00 PM. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 6, 2020