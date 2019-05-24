|
Emil A. Fuller, 83, of Westport passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at CareOne at New Bedford. He was husband of the late Joan (Vieira) Fuller. Born in Harrisburg, PA, he was son of the late John and Mary (Muksulee) Fuller. A veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War, he served his country in the United States Navy for 21 years. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was a Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport. Mr. Fuller was a member and chaplain of the American Legion James Morris Post 145 of Westport and a member of the and the Vietnam Veteran of American Chapter #207 of Westport. Survivors include a daughter: Deborah L. Fuller, DMD and her husband Brian D. Gaudette, DMD of Wakefield, RI; 2 grandchildren: Eric D. Gaudette and Alexa L. Gaudette; a sister-in-law: Josephine Vieira of Westport; many nieces and nephews; and his longtime companion and friend Judith Souza. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 10 AM. Calling hours Tuesday 5 - 8 PM. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Legion James Morris Post 145, PO Box 1322, Westport, MA 02790. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 24, 2019