Emile J. Gregoire Jr., age 88, of Fall River, passed away on January 19, 2020 at Brandon Woods Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to the late Maria A. (Borges) Gregoire. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Emile J. Gregoire Sr. and Sadie (Amaral) Medeiros. Emile was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family. Emile is survived by his children Geraldine Cruz (husband Arthur) of Fall River, Edward Gregoire (wife Susan) of Swansea and Donna Rodrigues (husband David) of Fall River; 4 grandchildren Keith Cruz, Sarah and Katelyn Gregoire and Rachel Rodrigues as well as 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the dedicated staff of Bristol Elders and his granddaughter Rachel for all the compassion and care they gave to Emile. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, January 23rd here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Michaels Church at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Wednesday, January 22nd from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 21, 2020