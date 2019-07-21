|
Emile J. St. Pierre, 99, of Fall River, husband of the late Annette E. (Gagnon) St. Pierre, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. An Army Veteran of WW II, he owned and operated the former St. Pierre Sunoco and St. Pierre Shell. He was a supervisor of sales for the former Ann Dale Cookie Co., operated the Bishop Gerrard High School Cafeteria and then worked at Shaw's Supermarket. He was a member of the Knight of Columbus, Tiverton, a St. Anne SERVE volunteer, and a devoted volunteer of St. Jean the Baptiste and Holy Trinity Church. He leaves three children, Patricia Aiello and her hus- band Joseph, Robert R. St. Pierre and his wife Gail, and Muriel Mathias and her hus- band Rev. Stephen Mathias; a granddaughter, Stacey Gillet and her husband Daniel; great-granddaughters, Sarah and Katie Gillet; sister, Cecile Letourneau and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Charles and Marie Louise (Paquette) St. Pierre and the brother of the late Therese and Bernadette Banville, Marie Lamothe, Marie Ange Garant Tremblay, Ludger Arsene and C. Joseph St. Pierre. His funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00 AM. Interment, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Country Gardens Activity Department 2045 GAR Hwy, Swansea, MA 02777 or Compassionate Care Hospice, www.amedisys.com/donate. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 21, 2019