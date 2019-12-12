|
|
Emily T. (Susol) Krupa, 92, of Somerset, formerly of Fall River, passed away December 6, 2019 at Clifton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was the loving wife of the late Ernest J. Krupa. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Julian and Agnes (Kudlacik) Susol. Mrs. Krupa was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Church in Fall River. Survivors include her daughters: Teresa Pavao (husband: Joseph) of Englewood, FL, Patricia Woolley (husband: Tom) of Somerset and Mary Jane Foy (husband: Rick) of Avon; her sons: Paul Krupa (wife: Jorgey) of Assonet and David Krupa (wife: Maureen) of Middletown; her sister: Patricia Angelini of Fall River; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Edward and Edwin Susol. Emily loved working with the public. Her job career included being a cashier at Stop & Shop during WWII, a merchandiser and demo representative for several food brokers. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her hobbies included bowling, traveling, gardening, crocheting and sewing. Memorial Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 36 Rockland St. Fall River, MA. Arrangements are entrusted to Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River, MA 02724. www.BoykoMemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 12, 2019