|
|
Emma Z. Goyette, age 99, formerly of Fall River, MA passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 while under hospice care at her daughters and son-in-laws home in Cedarville, Ohio. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Goyette. Emma was born in Fall River. She was the daughter of the late Odile (Brunault) and Thomas Ouellette. Emma left school in her early teens to help support her family by working in the textile mills of Fall River during the depression. She left that position to focus her multi-faceted talents on her home and family. Emmas extensive knowledge of home health remedies made her a resource for an extended network of family and friends. She enjoyed playing the card game Rough which was handed down though several generations of her French-Canadian family. Emma is survived by two children, Doris Selden and her husband Thomas of Ohio and Daniel Goyette and his wife Kathleen of River Hills, Wisconsin. She had seven brothers and sisters, all deceased except for Regina Braz of Fall River. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Alexandrina Ouellette of Fall River, six grandchildren, Dianne, Rachel, Amy, Heidi, Matt and Tina, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing for Emma will at 8:00AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a 10:00AM Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Parish 951 Stafford Rd, Fall River, Family and friends are invited for committal prayers at Notre Dame Cemetery. Although flowers are welcome, the family suggest sending memorial contributions to Ohio https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/. Online guestbook available at www. boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 13, 2019