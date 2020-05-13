|
|
Erin Rose Shanahan age 49 of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, May 06, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts on July 04, 1970, she was a daughter of Jim & Anne Shanahan of Demorest, Georgia. Erin attended Nazareth Hall School and later Joseph Case High School. She was active in the Rhode Island Special Olympics during her early years. In her spare time, Erin enjoyed swimming, working with word search puzzles, watching the New England Patriots, was an avid NASCAR Fan, and loved listening to music. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William & Bridget Shanahan; and maternal grandparents, Patrolman Frank Thompson & Rose Carreiro Thompson. In addition to her parents, survivors include her sister, Meagan Shanahan of Alto, GA; nieces, Abigail Tant, Allison Tant, & Kaelin Tant all of Alto, GA; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends as well as two very special friends, Cathy Burton & Rene Martin. A Celebration of Life service will be held later. The family would like to invite friends to drop by the home to visit but ask that you follow all necessary social distancing protocols and call before you come. An online guest registry is available at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia. (706) 754-6256.
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2020