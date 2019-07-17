|
Ernest A. Rioux, 89, of Swansea, husband of Lorraine (Dupont) Rioux, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a 32 year employee of Harvey Probber Manufacturing. He enjoyed playing golf and gardening, loved to dance, spending time with his family and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Tiverton. Besides his wife of 64 years, he leaves two children, Raymond Rioux and Michelle Laflamme and her husband Paul, all of Swansea; grandchildren, Dawn, Nicole, Carollee, Mallory, Noelle and Aubrey; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Joseph and Albina (Grattan) Rioux and the brother of the late Claire Dubreuil. His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a funeral mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea, at 10:00 AM. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation, Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or ., 1661 Worcester Road, # 301, Framingham, MA 01701. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 17, 2019