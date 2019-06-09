The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest B. Bolton


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest B. Bolton Obituary
Ernest B. Bolton, age 86 of Swansea, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Jean R. (Sowersby) Bolton, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Ernest and Florence (Wishart) Bolton, he was a life-long resident of the area. A graduate of Joseph Case High School, he later served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the America Legion. He worked as a machinist at Raytheon in Dighton for many years and also worked as a self-employed carpenter for many years. Ernest loved being on the bay and quahogging. As a talented carpenter he spent a lot of time in his workshop at home making birdhouses and various types of furniture. He enjoyed going to flea markets, collecting antiques and navy memorabilia. In addition to his wife survivors include: four children, Glen, Barry, Keith and Bonnie Sabourin; five grandchildren, Paul Hoffman, Chelsea, Jenifer, Seth and Ian Bolton and several nieces, nephews and cousins. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 5:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Visiting hours 2:00 to 5:00 PM prior to the service. Please omit flowers. Burial private. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Download Now