Ernest B. Bolton, age 86 of Swansea, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Jean R. (Sowersby) Bolton, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Ernest and Florence (Wishart) Bolton, he was a life-long resident of the area. A graduate of Joseph Case High School, he later served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the America Legion. He worked as a machinist at Raytheon in Dighton for many years and also worked as a self-employed carpenter for many years. Ernest loved being on the bay and quahogging. As a talented carpenter he spent a lot of time in his workshop at home making birdhouses and various types of furniture. He enjoyed going to flea markets, collecting antiques and navy memorabilia. In addition to his wife survivors include: four children, Glen, Barry, Keith and Bonnie Sabourin; five grandchildren, Paul Hoffman, Chelsea, Jenifer, Seth and Ian Bolton and several nieces, nephews and cousins. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 5:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Visiting hours 2:00 to 5:00 PM prior to the service. Please omit flowers. Burial private. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on June 9, 2019