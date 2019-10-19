Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest LaFlash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest D. LaFlash Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest D. LaFlash Jr. Obituary
Ernest D. "Ernie" LaFlash, Jr., 81, of Fall River, husband of Rita (Cambra) LaFlash, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. An Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a longtime employee of Quaker Fabric and a milkman for Guimond Farms. Besides his wife of 60 years, he leaves a son, Scott LaFlash and his wife Kathy of Fairhaven; six grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Adam, Nicholas, Samantha and Kevin; a brother, Roland LaFlash of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Sherrie A. LaFlash, the brother of the late Yvette Knight and Anne Marie Rainey and the son of the late Ernest A. and Alida (Paquin) LaFlash. His funeral service will be held Monday at 10:00 A.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River; Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St. Fall River, MA 02721. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now