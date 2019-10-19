|
|
Ernest D. "Ernie" LaFlash, Jr., 81, of Fall River, husband of Rita (Cambra) LaFlash, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. An Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a longtime employee of Quaker Fabric and a milkman for Guimond Farms. Besides his wife of 60 years, he leaves a son, Scott LaFlash and his wife Kathy of Fairhaven; six grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Adam, Nicholas, Samantha and Kevin; a brother, Roland LaFlash of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Sherrie A. LaFlash, the brother of the late Yvette Knight and Anne Marie Rainey and the son of the late Ernest A. and Alida (Paquin) LaFlash. His funeral service will be held Monday at 10:00 A.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River; Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St. Fall River, MA 02721. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2019